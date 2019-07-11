Reports: Inter Milan, Manchester United Meet to Discuss Romelu Lukaku Transfer

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has reportedly traveled to London to meet with Manchester United and present the club's offer for Romelu Lukaku. The Nerazzurri want to loan the Belgium international for two seasons with an obligation to buy.

According to the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano, the deal would be worth €70 million (£63 million), but Inter fear United will turn it down. The Italians drew a hard bargain during the failed negotiations for Ivan Perisic two years ago, and the Red Devils may not have forgotten about that.

Per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, United want £80 million for Lukaku, and any offer that includes a player swap or loan will be rejected. Per the report, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked the former Everton man to stay, but he has made it clear to the club he wishes to move to Italy.

Inter may not have the budget to meet United's asking price, however. Per Romano, they have already spent £54.8 million on five players this summer.

The 26-year-old Lukaku scored 12 goals in the Premier League last season, starting 22 matches for the Red Devils in England's top division. Solskjaer appeared to prefer Marcus Rashford as his main striker, and Lukaku fears he is behind the England international in the pecking order, according to Dawson.

A sale of the Argentinian would go a long way toward raising the funds needed for Lukaku, although Icardi's value is limited after Marotta's comments.