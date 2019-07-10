Jason Terry Exploring Pro, College Coaching Opportunities After 19 NBA Seasons

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Jason "The Jet" Terry, who averaged 13.4 points per game over 19 NBA seasons, is looking to continue his basketball career in the coaching ranks, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Per Haynes, Terry is looking at both collegiate and professional jobs.

The 41-year-old played for six teams from 1999 to 2018, primarily with the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks. He finished up his NBA tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The guard won the 2010-11 NBA title with the Dallas Mavericks as the team's second-leading scorer and also played on the 1997 NCAA champion Arizona Wildcats. He's fifth on the NBA's all-time list for three-pointers made.

Terry spoke with Shlomo Sprung of Awful Announcing in April and mentioned the preparations he's undergone in advance of a potential coaching career, most notably participating in the National Basketball Players Association's Coaching Program and acting as a de facto player-coach for the Bucks.

"Sitting in on every coaches meeting, in on every meeting the coaches had as far as game-planning, scouting and executing of personnel decisions," Terry said regarding his time in Milwaukee.

Terry also said that he's had numerous Division I assistant offers and interviewed for head coaching jobs for UAB men's hoops and the College Park Skyhawks, the NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks.

"I love Division I basketball," Terry told Awful Announcing. "As far as being an assistant in the NBA, a bench assistant, is something that entices me."

Terry will likely be patrolling an NBA or college basketball sideline shortly, but until then, he's the captain of the BIG3 team Trilogy, which is three weeks into the season.