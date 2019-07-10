Jason Terry Exploring Pro, College Coaching Opportunities After 19 NBA Seasons

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 11, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 11: Jason Terry #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 11, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Jason "The Jet" Terry, who averaged 13.4 points per game over 19 NBA seasons, is looking to continue his basketball career in the coaching ranks, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Per Haynes, Terry is looking at both collegiate and professional jobs.

The 41-year-old played for six teams from 1999 to 2018, primarily with the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks. He finished up his NBA tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The guard won the 2010-11 NBA title with the Dallas Mavericks as the team's second-leading scorer and also played on the 1997 NCAA champion Arizona Wildcats. He's fifth on the NBA's all-time list for three-pointers made.

Terry spoke with Shlomo Sprung of Awful Announcing in April and mentioned the preparations he's undergone in advance of a potential coaching career, most notably participating in the National Basketball Players Association's Coaching Program and acting as a de facto player-coach for the Bucks.

"Sitting in on every coaches meeting, in on every meeting the coaches had as far as game-planning, scouting and executing of personnel decisions," Terry said regarding his time in Milwaukee.

Terry also said that he's had numerous Division I assistant offers and interviewed for head coaching jobs for UAB men's hoops and the College Park Skyhawks, the NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks.

"I love Division I basketball," Terry told Awful Announcing. "As far as being an assistant in the NBA, a bench assistant, is something that entices me."

Terry will likely be patrolling an NBA or college basketball sideline shortly, but until then, he's the captain of the BIG3 team Trilogy, which is three weeks into the season.

Related

    What Is the Lakers' Ideal Starting 5?

    LeBron is reportedly the PG. Here's who else should start with him ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Is the Lakers' Ideal Starting 5?

    LeBron is reportedly the PG. Here's who else should start with him ➡️

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi Officially Joins Clippers

    Shams: Kawhi signed three-year, $103M deal with player option for third season 💰

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Officially Joins Clippers

    Shams: Kawhi signed three-year, $103M deal with player option for third season 💰

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    DeMarcus Cousins Says Quad Is 100% Healed

    NBA logo
    NBA

    DeMarcus Cousins Says Quad Is 100% Healed

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Potential 2021 Free-Agent Class 🤯

    LeBron, Kawhi, Giannis and PG headline players who could hit the open market

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Potential 2021 Free-Agent Class 🤯

    LeBron, Kawhi, Giannis and PG headline players who could hit the open market

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report