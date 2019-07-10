Rams' Todd Gurley Discusses Knee Injury Recovery, Mindset Ahead of Training Camp

Harry How/Getty Images

The biggest question surrounding the Los Angeles Rams since the team's loss to the New England Patriots in February's Super Bowl LIII is the status of running back Todd Gurley's lingering knee injury.

Gurley's personal trainer Travelle Gaines confirmed to CBS Sports' Dave Richard in June that the 24-year-old All-Pro was struggling with an "arthritic component" in the knee he suffered a torn ACL in college. On Wednesday, Gurley addressed concerns about the durability of his knee.

"It's good," Gurley told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz, according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra, and added that more will be known once training camp begins.

When asked if he plans to scale back his running style, Gurley adamantly shot down the notion:

"No, man. For me, I've been doing this my whole life, so it would be so hard for me to even try to change my style of play. That's not even me. I don't even know how to describe my game. I'm just going to keep doing what I can do until I can't do it no more. That's why we play this sport. But I've been feeling good.

"I'm definitely not going to change anything. I'm going to come with that same mindset like third-and-1, fourth-and-1, I'm gonna try to go get it. So I'm just excited. I know it's always been a lot of talk going on this whole offseason, so it's just like, hey, it's the offseason. That's what everything is supposed to be about: speculation and reporting. Once the season comes, you gonna see what happens."

Last season, Gurley exited a Rams game against the Philadelphia Eagles in December and was seen on the sideline with ice wrapped around his knee. The running back then missed the final two games of the regular season and saw a lighter workload through three postseason games.

Even so, L.A. head coach Sean McVay relayed to Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show in April that people "can expect Todd to be a focal point of our offense going forward. ... He's in a good place, he's feeling good and will continue to be a central piece of our offense, and I don't see that changing."

McVay had previously disclosed in December to Cameron DaSilva of USA Today's Rams Wire that Gurley first experienced an issue with his knee in Week 1 of the 2018 season.

With his knee not at 100 percent, Gurley still led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns along with 1,251 rushing yards on 256 attempts across 14 regular-season games.

However, more serious complications with the star's knee in 2019 could be detrimental to Gurley and the Rams offense as a whole.