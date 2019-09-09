Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson Fantasy Impact After Derrius Guice Injury

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Derrius Guice missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL and reportedly will miss time during his sophomore campaign with an injury to his other knee, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Anyone counting on him in fantasy football will once again have to look for a replacement.

One positive is that we already know his fill-in for the Redskins as Adrian Peterson once again should step up into the starting role.

The 34-year-old started all 16 games for Washington last season, finishing with 1,042 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He did well enough that the team re-signed him on a two-year deal in the offseason even with Guice expected to return to full strength.

One concern about Peterson, in addition to his age, was his inconsistency from 2018. He topped 90 rushing yards in seven games, but was also held to 20 or fewer rushing yards five different times.

With the team often playing from behind in 2019, there could be more duds going forward. It's also a concern for fantasy players that Peterson was a healthy scratch on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, an indication that he wouldn't have had much of a role going forward had Guice remained healthy.

But Peterson can at least a flex option with Guice on the shelf, even if he's a risky start against top opponents. Nonetheless, he should be added in all formats and is a consideration for your lineup as long as Guice is injured.

Meanwhile, Chris Thompson should resume his role as the team's top pass-catching threat out of the backfield. He averaged four catches per game over the past two years, turning that into 9.7 yards per reception.

He has a lot of upside in points-per-reception leagues, especially if the Redskins are playing from behind, and he is worth the roster spot on your fantasy team. Consider him an flex option after he managed seven receptions and 78 yards from scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.