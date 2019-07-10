Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal: TV Info, Preview for 2019 Wimbledon Semifinal

Andy Wong/Associated Press

The stage is set for another entry in Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's legendary rivalry after both stars won their quarterfinal matches at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Federer dropped the opening set to Kei Nishikori before prevailing in four, while Nadal sent Sam Querrey packing in straight sets. As a result, they will meet Friday in the semifinals, with coverage on ESPN.

This is the 40th match between Federer and Nadal, with Nadal owning a 24-15 advantage.

Federer has had the clear edge of late, with Nadal's victory in the French Open semifinal snapping a six-match winning streak for the Swiss. Granted, one of those was a walkover when Nadal withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open with a knee injury.

Federer has to be considered the slim favorite Friday.

The 37-year-old should probably have built a second home near the All England Club by now given how much time he spends at Wimbledon every summer. He has reached the semifinals in five of the last six years and his eight singles titles are the most in the event's history.

Getting to the semis hasn't been easy for Federer, though. Jay Clarke pushed him to a tiebreaker in the second set of their second-round matchup, and 27th-seeded Lucas Pouille pushed him hard in three sets in the third round.

Nadal, on the other hand, has dropped just one set all tournament, a stat that has to be taken in its proper context since Federer will be his first seeded opponent.

In general, making any sort of prediction in this match is a fool's errand.

Federer continues to play at an extremely high level despite reaching an age when most stars have declined significantly or fallen out of the sport entirely. When Nadal's history of knee injuries appeared certain to end his run near the top, he defied expectations and added four more Grand Slam titles to his resume.

The hope for Friday's semifinal is that the two can deliver a spectacle approaching their battle in the classic 2008 final. Nadal won a five-setter that included two tiebreakers and a fifth set that required 16 games. At nearly five hours, it remains the longest final ever at Wimbledon.