Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal, Djokovic Win to Advance to Semi-Finals

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal all progressed to the semi-finals of Wimbledon on Wednesday with quarter-final victories.

Federer came from behind to beat Kei Nishikori in four sets, while Djokovic and Nadal eased past David Goffin and Sam Querrey, respectively, in three.

Roberto Bautista Agut will join them in the final four after he beat Guido Pella.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray and Serena Williams were knocked out of the third round of the mixed doubles by Nicole Melichar and Bruno Soares, who beat them 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Men's Singles Results

(23) Roberto Bautista Agut bt. (26) Guido Pella, 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. (21) David Goffin, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2

(2) Roger Federer bt. (8) Kei Nishikori, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

(3) Rafael Nadal bt. Sam Querrey, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

Wednesday Recap

Nishikori won his last meeting with Federer at the ATP Finals last year, and he seemed to take some confidence from that as he grabbed the first set against the Swiss maestro, having broken him in the opening game.

Federer responded emphatically in the second, though, and the scores were quickly level.

The third and fourth sets were more even, but despite some wasteful play from the No. 2 seed—who finished the contest having converted just four of 14 break points—he managed to secure the win:

His victory was a significant milestone:

Nadal also had to overcome a tough early battle against Querrey, who hit 24 winners and saved four set points in their first set before he eventually succumbed.

In the second and third sets, the Spaniard was just a cut above the American, though:

On Friday, he and Federer will face off at Wimbledon for the first time since their memorable five-set epic in the 2008 final.

In the recurring theme of the day, Djokovic—like Nadal and Federer—found the first set to be the most difficult.

The No. 1 seed was a break down at 4-3, but Djokovic responded by winning 15 of the next 17 games to secure a comfortable win.

Christopher Clarey of the New York Times found some encouragement for semi-final opponent Bautista Agut, though:

The Spaniard will compete in his first Grand Slam semi-final, having reached the quarter-finals of a Slam for the first time at the Australian Open earlier this year.