Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal, Djokovic Win to Advance to Semi-Finals

Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal, Djokovic Win to Advance to Semi-FinalsJuly 10, 2019
Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal all progressed to the semi-finals of Wimbledon on Wednesday with quarter-final victories.
Federer came from behind to beat Kei Nishikori in four sets, while Djokovic and Nadal eased past David Goffin and Sam Querrey, respectively, in three.
Roberto Bautista Agut will join them in the final four after he beat Guido Pella.
Meanwhile, Andy Murray and Serena Williams were knocked out of the third round of the mixed doubles by Nicole Melichar and Bruno Soares, who beat them 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Men's Singles Results
(23) Roberto Bautista Agut bt. (26) Guido Pella, 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
(1) Novak Djokovic bt. (21) David Goffin, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2
(2) Roger Federer bt. (8) Kei Nishikori, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4
(3) Rafael Nadal bt. Sam Querrey, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2
Wednesday Recap
Nishikori won his last meeting with Federer at the ATP Finals last year, and he seemed to take some confidence from that as he grabbed the first set against the Swiss maestro, having broken him in the opening game.
Federer responded emphatically in the second, though, and the scores were quickly level.
The third and fourth sets were more even, but despite some wasteful play from the No. 2 seed—who finished the contest having converted just four of 14 break points—he managed to secure the win:
Wimbledon @Wimbledon
Record-setter. Again. @rogerfederer makes it a century at #Wimbledon https://t.co/a3vO7gy9zS
His victory was a significant milestone:
Wimbledon @Wimbledon
100 #Wimbledon wins. The moment @rogerfederer became a centurion at The Championships… https://t.co/RFszCCbMnl
Nadal also had to overcome a tough early battle against Querrey, who hit 24 winners and saved four set points in their first set before he eventually succumbed.
In the second and third sets, the Spaniard was just a cut above the American, though:
BBC Tennis @bbctennis
Nadal sending Querrey for a hotdog 🌭 (and not a tennis one) LIVE @BBCRedButton 👉 https://t.co/SMKsJr2TEm #Wimbledon #bbctennis https://t.co/JSMPyiO8Ro
On Friday, he and Federer will face off at Wimbledon for the first time since their memorable five-set epic in the 2008 final.
In the recurring theme of the day, Djokovic—like Nadal and Federer—found the first set to be the most difficult.
The No. 1 seed was a break down at 4-3, but Djokovic responded by winning 15 of the next 17 games to secure a comfortable win.
Christopher Clarey of the New York Times found some encouragement for semi-final opponent Bautista Agut, though:
Christopher Clarey @christophclarey
It will be Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals of #Wimbledon RBA has beaten Djokovic twice this season -- the only man to do so - but those were best of 3
The Spaniard will compete in his first Grand Slam semi-final, having reached the quarter-finals of a Slam for the first time at the Australian Open earlier this year.
