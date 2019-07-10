Wimbledon 2019 Men's Semi-Final: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live-Stream Info

TPN/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will meet at Wimbledon on Friday for the first time since their epic final encounter in 2008.

This time it will be at the semi-final stage after both got through their last-eight clashes on Wednesday. Nadal beat Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, and Federer overcame Kei Nishikori 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

In the other men's singles semi-final on Friday, top seed Novak Djokovic will face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, who had never previously made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Date: Friday, July 12

Time: From 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET on Centre Court



TV Info: BBC One and BBC Two (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer, ESPN Player

Nadal and Federer have met three times at Wimbledon in the 2006, '07 and '08 finals.

In the latter, the Spaniard prevailed in the most memorable of the three, when the duo played out five extraordinary sets in almost five hours, securing his maiden Wimbledon title in his fifth appearance at the Championships:

His victory also prevented Federer from winning a sixth Wimbledon in a row.

Since that remarkable clash in 2008, Nadal and Federer have continued to dominate the tennis landscape along with Djokovic, and the trio now have 53 Grand Slam titles between them.

At Wimbledon, Federer has eight titles, Djokovic four and Nadal two.

The only other player who has won the Wimbledon men's singles title since Federer's maiden triumph in 2003 is Andy Murray, who lifted the famous trophy in 2013 and 2016.

What is perhaps more remarkable is there is no end in sight for the trio's dominance:

Bautista Agut is enjoying a brilliant season. But he will be playing in his first-ever Grand Slam semi-final on Friday against a player who has now reached his 36th.

Djokovic and Bautista Agut have played 10 times. The Spaniard has won just three of those, although two of those have come this year.

But if the No. 23 seed gets a fourth on Friday, it would be a remarkable shock.

As such, the final looks set to be Djokovic, the defending champion, against either Nadal or Federer.

Nadal has looked in fine touch at the 2019 tournament, but he does not have the most impressive recent record on grass:

Federer, meanwhile, has reached three of the last five Wimbledon finals, winning in 2017, and he claimed his 10th victory at the Halle Open in the buildup to this year's Wimbledon.

Come Friday, though, form may be irrelevant in a clash between arguably the two greatest players to ever wield a racket.

If it is anything like their 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (8), 9-7 meeting at Wimbledon in 2008, it will be another contest for the ages.