Roger Federer Rallies to Beat Kei Nishikori, Advance to Wimbledon Semi-Finals

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Roger Federer came from behind to reach the semi-final of Wimbledon 2019 on Wednesday with a four-set win over Kei Nishikori.

The No. 2 seed won 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 36 minutes to progress to his 13th semi-final at the All England Club.

Federer will play either Rafael Nadal or Sam Querrey in the final four.

Nishikori enjoyed the perfect start against Federer, breaking him in the opening game of the match thanks to a pair of fine winners.

Record's Jose Morgado was glowing in his assessment of the Japanese player's performance:

Nishikori almost took a 3-0 lead over the Swiss star when he earned three break points in Federer's second service match. The eight-time Wimbledon champion dug deep, though, winning five points in a row to hold.

He had to save another break point in his third service game after a double-fault and sumptuous lob from Nishikori put him in danger.

After Federer failed to convert his own opportunity to break, Nishikori held his nerve to see out the first set.

The 37-year-old was much improved in the second, though. He opened it with 12 consecutive points to race to a 3-0 lead, and it took him just 22 minutes to level the match at one set apiece.

Tennis writer Jake Davies gave his take on the second set:

The third set was closer, but Federer remained on top as he made Nishikori work to hold serve while encountering little trouble on his own.

He eventually made a breakthrough in the seventh game, and he saw out the set despite facing a break point in the final game.

Federer failed to convert five break points in the fourth set before he finally broke Nishikori in the ninth game after the 29-year-old sent a forehand long.

From there, he held out to secure what was his 100th win at Wimbledon.