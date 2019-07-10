Daniel Sturridge's Stolen Dog Returned After LA Home Was Burglarized

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge was reunited with his missing dog, Lucci, Wednesday morning.

Kelly McCarthy and Justin Doom of Good Morning America reported the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the black-and-white Pomeranian, which was stolen during a burglary at the soccer player's West Hollywood home, was safely returned.

Sturridge made eight Instagram posts since early Tuesday morning asking for help in finding Lucci, including a video that received over 1.6 million views.

"Somebody stole my dog. I'll pay anything. I want him back," the England international wrote.

Sturridge told the LAPD he didn't believe the individual who returned the canine was involved in the heist.

Police told GMA no arrests have been made connected to the burglary or dognapping.

Sturridge is searching for a new club after being released by Liverpool in June. He scored 68 goals in 160 appearances across all competitions for the Reds from 2013 through 2019.

The 29-year-old Birmingham native has also made stops with fellow Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea as well as loan stints with Bolton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion during a professional career that began in 2007.