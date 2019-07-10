Novak Djokovic Beats David Goffin to Advance to 2019 Wimbledon Semi-Finals

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic overcame an early scare to cruise past David Goffin in Wednesday's quarter-finals, booking a date with the winner of the match between Roberto Bautista Agut and Guido Pella in the semi-finals.

Goffin broke Djokovic's serve in the first set, but the top seed switched gears after the setback, reeling off nine consecutive games after the break. The Belgian improved slightly in the third set but never looked like he'd claw his way back into the match. The final scores were 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

Per the ATP's official Twitter account, Djokovic knew not to underestimate Goffin, as the Belgian won their last meeting:

And the 28-year-old started well, targeting Djokovic's forehand and varying his speeds to keep the defending champion off balance. The Djoker wasn't as dominant from the baseline as he has been all tournament, and the two split the first six games.

Goffin even managed a break of serve in the seventh, but once he took the lead, his game started to fall apart. He started making crucial mistakes, especially on his second serve, and the expert returner Djokovic took full advantage, bagging consecutive breaks to close out the set:

Once he had a set under his belt, Djokovic found his range. The second set flew by in a blur, with the Serb dominating in all facets.

Goffin had his moments, but even when he pulled out his best tennis, Djokovic seemed to have an answer. It led to some incredible moments, including these consecutive tweeners:

While Goffin came out in front on that exchange, Djokovic dominated the second set. The Belgian hung around in his final serve game for a while but ultimately gave up the bagel:

Goffin won another game when he held serve to tie the third set at 1-1, but Djokovic promptly broke serve again two games later. The Serb easily served out the contest from that point before finishing things off with another break and setting up a meeting with either Pella or Bautista Agut.