NBA Summer League 2019: Bruce Brown's Triple-Double Highlights Wednesday Results

David Dow/Getty Images

Wednesday marks the penultimate day of regular-season action from the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

With the postseason on the horizon, teams are jockeying for position in the standings. Five teams entered play today undefeated, while nine other teams have 2-1 records.

Here are the results from Day 6 in Las Vegas.

NBA Summer League Results, July 10

Detroit Pistons def. Philadelphia 76ers, 96-81

Dallas Mavericks def. Croatia, 79-71

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets, 5:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks, 9:30 p.m. ET

China vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 11 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets, 11:30 p.m. ET

Detroit Pistons 96, Philadelphia 76ers 81

The Detroit Pistons used a big second-half surge to cruise to an easy 96-81 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers and keep their record perfect (4-0).

Neither team was particularly effective on the offensive end. The Pistons shot just 40.2 percent from the field, though they were a solid 13-of-31 from three-point range.

Jarrod Uthoff and Bruce Brown Jr. were two of the standouts on Detroit's side. Brown put an exclamation point following a terrific pass from Uthoff early in the third quarter:

Brown, a second-round pick in 2018, has been excellent throughout summer league. He was involved in all the action throughout Wednesday's game with a triple-double of 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Uthoff added 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

The Sixers had their own difficulties from the field, going 26-of-71 (36.6%) in the loss. There were some bright spots on an otherwise dark day for the team. The most encouraging performances came from Matisse Thybulle and Zhaire Smith.

Thybulle figures to be a critical piece for Philadelphia in 2019-20. The two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year had 12 points and made two of his four attempts from three-point range.

Smith finished with 11 points in 23 minutes.

The 76ers will need young players like Thybulle and Smith to add depth off the bench and support a loaded starting lineup. They certainly look comfortable against summer league competition.

Dallas Mavericks 79, Croatia 71

Croatia's rough go of things continued with the Dallas Mavericks handing the team its fourth straight loss in Las Vegas.

Despite making 55.8 percent of their field-goal attempts, the Mavericks kept Croatia in the game by committing 25 turnovers. Their defense made up for those errors with 11 steals and limiting the Croatian squad to 37.7% shooting.

Josh Reaves, who has been a standout in summer league, put together another strong game. The undrafted rookie out of Penn State followed up his double-double on Monday with 15 points against Croatia.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother, Kostas, didn't make much of an impact with three points on 1-of-5 in 14 minutes.

Looking to make a return to the NBA after spending four seasons in Spain and Russia, Shayne Whittington continued his string of strong games. The 28-year-old finished with a game-high 19 points in 23 minutes.