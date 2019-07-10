Marcus Rashford: Jesse Lingard Made 'Mistake' with Miami Social Media Video

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has said a video shared by his team-mate Jesse Lingard of the duo on holiday was a "mistake."

Lingard posted the clip on social media, in which he goes from room-to-room at their hotel in Miami. Expletive language can be heard in the video, while the duo's friend Jamal Branker can be seen simulating sex with a pillow.

The clip prompted criticism of Rashford and Lingard from sections of the United fanbase. The former has said it was an error for his team-mate to post it, per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC.

"I haven't spoken to the manager about it," he said. "From what I saw of it, people have to understand that he was enjoying his holiday, and it was a mistake. There's not really much I can say about that."

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Right Arrow Icon

Matt Maltby of the Daily Mirror reported manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was "furious" after the video emerged and was set to warn Lingard about his use of social media in the future.

Rashford was speaking to the media at a press conference from United's pre-season training camp. The Red Devils are in Perth as they prepare for a tour of Australia and Asia ahead of the new campaign.

Here is more of what the England forward had to say about what's to come in 2019-20:

For United fans, the way in which the previous season finished meant some were never going to look favourably on Lingard's social media activity.

While the appointment of Solskjaer as interim manager in December triggered an upturn in form, the Red Devils slumped in the final stages of the campaign. They picked up just two points from their last five Premier League games, culminating in a 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff City on the final day of the season and a sixth-placed finish.

Although Lingard and Rashford were on holiday in the offseason when the video was posted, Miguel Delaney of The Independent thinks the social media activity stems from a lack of leadership at Old Trafford:

Kadeem Simmonds of the Morning Star said he had no issue with Lingard sharing clips online:

Regardless, there will be extra focus on Lingard and Rashford in the early weeks of the season. They will be expected to improve on their performances from last term.

Rashford netted 10 goals in 33 Premier League appearances in 2018-19 and will be keen to make the centre-forward berth his own in the upcoming campaign. Lingard was on the scoresheet four times in 27 top-flight outings and still has work to do to cement his place in the starting XI under Solskjaer.