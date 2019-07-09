Shane Bieber Named 2019 MLB All-Star Game MVP

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians fans saw the American League win the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game 4-3 on Tuesday and one of the hometown heroes capture the MVP.

Pitcher Shane Bieber was named the game's MVP at Progressive Field thanks to his impressive performance in middle relief. He entered the game in the fifth inning and proceeded to strike out Willson Contreras, Ketel Marte and Ronald Acuna Jr. to preserve the Junior Circuit's 1-0 lead at the time.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

