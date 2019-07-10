Overwatch League 2019 Stage 3 Finals Prize Money, Twitch Live Stream

Ben Pursell For Blizzard Entertainment

After five weeks of grueling regular-season play, we've reached the Stage 3 Playoffs of the 2019 Overwatch League, and eight teams are primed to compete for a $500,000 prize pool.

The Vancouver Titans won the Stage 1 Playoffs, the San Francisco Shock triumphed in Stage 2, and now both are once again in the running for Stage 3.

Capped off during a glorious Atlanta Homestand week, the New York Excelsior—boasting an undefeated Stage 3 record—are the top seed for this stage's playoffs. Followed closely by the Titans, the Hangzhou Spark and the Shock.

Rounding out the playoff teams, in order of seeding, we have the Seoul Dynasty, Los Angeles Valiant, Houston Outlaws and Shanghai Dragons.

The Valiant and the Outlaws are each making their Season 2 playoff debuts.

Here is how the schedule shakes out.

Thursday, July 11

Quarterfinals

Houston Outlaws (No. 7) vs. Vancouver Titans (No. 2)

Shanghai Dragons (No. 8) vs. New York Excelsior (No. 1)

Friday, July 12

Quarterfinals

Seoul Dynasty (No. 5) vs. San Francisco Shock (No. 4)

Los Angeles Valiant (No. 6) vs. Hangzhou Spark (No. 3)

Saturday, July 13

Semifinals

Lowest remaining seed vs. highest remaining seed

Second-lowest remaining seed vs. second-highest remaining seed

Sunday, July 14

Finals

Lowest remaining seed vs. highest remaining seed

With the Stage 3 meta fluctuating from standard GOATS to Sombra-GOATS then Sombra-Ana-GOATS and a mixture of countering triple-DPS and quad-DPS compositions, it's hard to predict which teams will make the Stage 3 Finals.

Given Diem's skill, the Dragons solidified a strong Widowmaker-based comp, while the Valiant have built success upon the strength of KariV's Ana.

However, with the Titans going so far as to experiment with a Reaper-based DPS comp and the Dynasty continuing to run different lineups, guessing the playoff meta is likely a futile effort. Who knows, we might even see some of the Clockwork Vendetta Comp.



The winner will take home $200,000, second place will bring in $100,000, third- and fourth-place teams get $50,000 and fifth- to eighth-place snag $25,000. All of the matches will be streamed for free on the Overwatch League's official Twitch channel, with some also airing on ESPN 2 and Disney XD.