Carlos Carrasco Joins All-Star Teams on Field for Stand Up To Cancer Tribute

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Baseball took a backseat following the fifth inning of Tuesday's Major League Baseball All-Star Game during the Stand Up To Cancer tribute.

Players and fans held up signs with the names of people they know who have the disease, and the most emotional moment came when Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco was joined by his teammates on the field in front of the home fans.

His teammates held signs saying "Cookie," while his sign said "I Stand":

Carrasco revealed he was diagnosed with leukemia and recently spoke about the situation:

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Indians hope he will be able to return to the mound later this season.