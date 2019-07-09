Carlos Carrasco Joins All-Star Teams on Field for Stand Up To Cancer Tribute

Carlos Carrasco Joins All-Star Teams on Field for Stand Up To Cancer TributeJuly 10, 2019
Baseball took a backseat following the fifth inning of Tuesday's Major League Baseball All-Star Game during the Stand Up To Cancer tribute.
Players and fans held up signs with the names of people they know who have the disease, and the most emotional moment came when Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco was joined by his teammates on the field in front of the home fans.
His teammates held signs saying "Cookie," while his sign said "I Stand":
We all stand united against cancer. Who do you stand up for? https://t.co/XnnN8Gjz4R
Carrasco revealed he was diagnosed with leukemia and recently spoke about the situation:
"This is going to make me stronger than I've ever been." - Carlos Carrasco Stay #CookieStrong. We ❤️ you! https://t.co/KokfX0wayr
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Indians hope he will be able to return to the mound later this season.
