Carlos Carrasco Joins All-Star Teams on Field for Stand Up To Cancer Tribute

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 09: Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Cleveland Indians is recognized during a Stand Up To Cancer ceremony during the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Baseball took a backseat following the fifth inning of Tuesday's Major League Baseball All-Star Game during the Stand Up To Cancer tribute.

Players and fans held up signs with the names of people they know who have the disease, and the most emotional moment came when Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco was joined by his teammates on the field in front of the home fans.

His teammates held signs saying "Cookie," while his sign said "I Stand":

Carrasco revealed he was diagnosed with leukemia and recently spoke about the situation:

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Indians hope he will be able to return to the mound later this season.

Related

    B/R's 25-and-Under All-Star Game ⭐

    Which young stars would win?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    B/R's 25-and-Under All-Star Game ⭐

    Which young stars would win?

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Bellinger and Yelich Are in a Race to History

    💪 Can either slugger reach 60 HRs? 🏆 Which star deserves MVP more?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bellinger and Yelich Are in a Race to History

    💪 Can either slugger reach 60 HRs? 🏆 Which star deserves MVP more?

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Manfred Denies Juicing Claims

    'Baseball has done nothing, given no direction, for an alteration of the baseball'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Manfred Denies Juicing Claims

    'Baseball has done nothing, given no direction, for an alteration of the baseball'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    All-Stars Most Likely to Be Traded Pre-Deadline

    MLB logo
    MLB

    All-Stars Most Likely to Be Traded Pre-Deadline

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report