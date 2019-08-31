Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida Updated Fantasy Outlooks After Jerick McKinnon Injury

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Jerick McKinnon is once again on the sideline after the San Francisco 49ers placed him on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The running back missed the 2018 season with a torn ACL and was out most of camp with knee problems, so the 49ers are more than comfortable playing without him.

San Francisco has two other quality options in the backfield who can pick up the slack in Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida, both of whom can be viable fantasy players going forward.

Coleman spent most of his first three seasons in the NFL splitting time with Devonta Freeman, but he got a bigger chance in 2018 and finished with a career-high 4.8 yards per carry and 1,076 yards from scrimmage. He added nine total touchdowns as he remained an impactful player in both the rushing attack and passing game.

His talent and more opportunities in Kyle Shanahan's offense could lead to a lot of production. He has the upside of an RB2 who should be in most fantasy lineups.

Coleman also played under Shanahan when the latter was the offensive coordinator in Atlanta.

On the other hand, Breida could temper expectations for Coleman after his breakout 2018 season.

Though Breida was in and out of the lineup because of injuries, he still amassed 1,075 yards from scrimmage in 14 games, including 5.3 yards per carry and 9.7 yards per reception. He likely will have a significant role once again in 2019.

A split backfield could keep both players down from a fantasy perspective, but Coleman should be viewed as the go-to option until we know more.

