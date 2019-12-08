Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington Fantasy Outlook After Josh Jacobs Injury

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders found a workhorse in Josh Jacobs, but a shoulder injury will force him to miss Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

DeAndre Washington seems like the best bet to be the next man up based on his work as the No. 2 option for most of the season.

The fourth-year player hasn't been too productive as a runner in his career, managing just 268 rushing yards over the last two seasons combined. He currently has 156 yards in 2019 on 3.3 per carry.

However, the key has been the opportunity with more touches on the year than anyone else in the backfield besides Jacobs.

Jalen Richard appeared to be the more dynamic player in past seasons, but he hasn't even gotten the type of receiving work this year as we have seen in the past. After finishing with 68 catches for 607 receiving yards in 2018, he only has 223 yards on 26 receptions so far this year.

He could get more work with Jacobs unavailable, but it's a risky bet that his role will improve.

Washington would be the smarter pickup in fantasy leagues as the between-the-tackles runner who has the trust of the coaching staff, but the Titans tough run defense will limit everyone in the backfield.

