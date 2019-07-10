Fantasy Baseball 2019: Highlighting Top Sleepers for MLB Week 15

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The All-Star break can be a welcome period of relaxation for fantasy baseball owners.

But let's be honest, all this idle time is better spent on analyzing, overanalyzing, tinkering and retinkering, isn't it?

Hopefully, the season's first half allowed you to be flexible with your midsummer maneuvers and gave you reason to continue keeping active in the second half.

We'll help you get a head start by putting three Week 15 sleepers on your radar.

Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston Red Sox

Jackie Bradley Jr. went from the breakout watch list to the back of a milk carton in record time. Failing to homer until late May and hitting below .200 into the middle of June can have that effect.

While some slow starts are simply the sign of more miserable things to come, that's never a certainty. But for some reason, fantasy owners are treating Bradley as though he's still the same player who hit .127 (not a typo) and slugged .155 (neither is that) in the month of April.

He isn't.

The 29-year-old started waking up in May, when he hit .247 with four homers. Come June, he reminded everyone about his breakout potential. He hit .315 with a .419 on-base percentage and .573 slugging percentage, while delivering 12 extra-base hits (including five home runs) and three stolen bases.

His glove will keep him in the lineup every day, and he has the talent to make noise with his bat, his legs or both. Because his season-long stats are dragged down by that frigid start, he's only owned in 39 percent of ESPN leagues and 28 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Snatch him up while you can, because that cold open won't keep his stats or ownership percentages down forever.

Emilio Pagan, RP, Tampa Bay Rays

Searching for saves? Who are we kidding—it's 2019, so the answer is obviously yes.

Emilio Pagan could prove a sneaky-good source for the foreseeable future.

The 28-year-old spent the first half only handling closing duties a fraction of the time (33 appearances, five saves) but throwing absolute filth all of the time.

He allowed just 30 baserunners in 36 innings (21 hits, nine walks) while racking up 47 strikeouts. Every ratio you could want, he delivered: sub-2.00 ERA, sub-1.00 WHIP, plus-11 K/9.

He's probably a ratio-booster across the board, but he has a chance to be even more valuable. With Jose Alvarado (oblique) possibly shelved for the next two months, Pagan should have a much greater opportunity for saves than his ownership percentages (35 on Yahoo, nine on ESPN) would indicate.

A.J. Pollock, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Fantasy owners haven't yet awoken to the idea A.J. Pollock should be back in the lineup Friday and might finally make the kind of impact the Dodgers envisioned when they gave him a four-year contract with a $60 million guarantee.

Skepticism about his second-half outlook is fine. Injuries have plagued the 31-year-old throughout his career, and this has been no exception. To get an idea of the medical misfortune he's had, his surgically repaired elbow needed surgery (for an infection).

If this was the fix Pollock needed—we're knocking on wood with our fingers crossed—he could boost any lineup with a speed-plus-power profile.

In 2015, the last time he played more than 113 games, he had 39 stolen bases and 20 homers. Last season, when a fractured thumb disrupted his year, he still belted 21 long balls and swiped 13 bags in 113 games.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has already saved a spot for Pollock, who will increase the potency of what's already the NL's third-best scoring offense. The upside is too great for him to still be available in more than 40 percent of ESPN leagues and over half of Yahoo leagues.

