Video: Daniel Sturridge Says He'll 'Pay Anything' to Have Stolen Dog Returned

Former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge posted online that his dog was stolen from his Los Angeles home and has said he'll pay anything if it is returned to him.

The dog is a Pomeranian named Lucci, Sturridge said in another video:

"I want to know who took my s--t," Sturridge says in the video. "I want to know what's went on. I want to know why they've took my dog. I want to know why they've took bags from upstairs. I want to know what the f--k's going on. I'm dead serious."

TMZ Sports wrote that they've "reached out to the LAPD and they told us they're actively investigating the break-in—but have no leads at this time."

Per the Press Association (h/t the Guardian), Sturridge has also posted CCTV footage of "a group of men in black hoodies outside the property in West Hollywood."

The 29-year-old striker most recently played for Liverpool, though he was released by the club this summer and has yet to sign with a new club.