Frank Gore, Devin Singletary, More Fantasy Outlook After LeSean McCoy's Release

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Fantasy football owners were left scrambling Saturday after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Buffalo Bills released six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy.

Frank Gore figures to be the top option to receive the majority of the workload on the ground. The 15th-year veteran has proved he can be effective wherever he goes—and as he ages. In his lone season with the Miami Dolphins, he ran for 722 yards on 4.6 yards carry in 14 games last year.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gore was the top-graded running back in the AFC East a season ago...at the age of 35.

Gore should receive the bulk of the carries with McCoy sidelined, but he is only a borderline flex play since he may be touchdown dependent with rookie Devin Singletary and pass-catching back T.J. Yeldon also figuring into the mix.

Yeldon proved to be a legitimate pass-catching threat throughout his four-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He totaled 171 receptions in Jacksonville, good for an average of 42.7 per season. According to PFF NE Patriots, his 487 receiving yards in 2018 ranked 11th among running backs and his 11 missed tackles forced as a receiver were tied for ninth.

Although he was productive overall, fantasy owners will have to worry about his consistency. Per NFL Research, Yeldon led all running backs with eight drops last season. Then again, his 55 receptions and four touchdowns more than made up for his drops.

Gore and Yeldon provide the Bills with a solid 1-2 punch, with each worthy of consideration for fantasy owners. There is a wild card in the mix, though, in rookie Devin Singletary.

The 5'7", 203-pound running back is coming off a prolific career at Florida Atlantic, piling up 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns in three seasons. He averaged an impressive 6.0 yards per carry during his college days.

While going off for 1,918 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2017, Singletary ranked second in the nation in missed tackles forced on carries and second in breakaway yards among players who returned in 2018, per Pro Football Focus (h/t BuffaloBills.com's Nate Mendelson).

Singletary will have to earn his playing time in Buffalo, but there is no question he has the potential to be a difference-maker. Should he earn an uptick in touches, it will likely come at the expense of Gore and not Yeldon. Singletary had only 51 receptions in three seasons at Florida Atlantic.

No Bills running back is worth selecting until the mid-to-late rounds in your fantasy draft since it is difficult to predict how the touches will be divvied up.

Singletary undoubtedly has the highest ceiling since it is possible he could explode out of the gates and seize the starting job, while Gore has the highest floor since he is solid in short-yardage situations and a quality pass-catcher.

All three of Buffalo's backs may get taken in your draft, but it will likely take a few weeks before owners can get a feel for how head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will deploy the rushers.