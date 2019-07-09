Serena Williams, Andy Murray Advance to Mixed Doubles 3rd Round at Wimbledon

Serena Williams, Andy Murray Advance to Mixed Doubles 3rd Round at WimbledonJuly 9, 2019
Serena Williams and Andy Murray beat 14th seeds Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo in straight sets in the second round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2019 on Tuesday.
An entertaining and hard-fought first set looked to be heading for a tiebreak until Williams produced a fine forehand winner to seal the only break and clinch the opener 7-5.
The American's formidable service returns were a feature of the match and helped secure another break at the start of the second set that led to a comfortable victory.
The win means the superstar duo go on to face No.1 seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar in the third round.
Williams was back in action with Murray in the mixed doubles just hours after sealing her place in the semi-finals of the women's singles with a three-set victory over compatriot Alison Riske.
The former world No. 1 explained how she was feeling before she took to the court for a second time:
Wimbledon @Wimbledon
Well, that's that then... 🤣 Any objections to MurRena, @andy_murray? #Wimbledon | @serenawilliams https://t.co/2PdXPAgaVW
Williams showed in the opening game of the match just how pumped she was. The American thumped a shot straight at Martin as Murray held serve but was quick to apologise to her opponent.
Murray and Williams looked to have the edge in the opening set and forced break points but could not quite make the breakthrough:
Live Tennis @livetennis
Murray/Williams have 3 break points at 3-4 but can't convert - Martin's exceptional volleys making the difference so far https://t.co/LTDGJ8km2V https://t.co/Tl65m5IyzF
Meanwhile, Williams impressed with a backhand return after a powerful serve by Martin:
The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast
Fabrice Martin 138mph serve. Serena Williams clean winner return. 🔥 #Wimbledon
The crucial moment in the first set came at 6-5 with Atawo serving to stay in the set and force the tiebreak.
Again Williams and Murray managed to force break points, but this time Williams was in no mood to let them slip by again.
The 23-time Grand Slam winner produced a fierce crosscourt winner to clinch the set and could not hide her delight at the shot:
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
First set to Serena and Murray, 7-5 over Atawo and Martin. Tremendous forehand winner on set point by Serena to clinch it, and an even better twirl-roar to celebrate it. #Wimbledon
Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol
I'm convinced that Serena is purposely missing volleys just so she can dunk on Martin's serve. She has hit 4 (four) return winners in this game alone.
Martin and Atawo earned their first break points of the match at the start of the second set but could not convert and were made to pay as they were broken in the next game to slip 2-0 down:
Again, Williams' brilliant returns of serve were crucial to the break:
Wimbledon @Wimbledon
How about this for a return? 😱 #Wimbledon | @serenawilliams https://t.co/120ThjXFjM
Williams and Murray did not look back from that point, going on to take the second set 6-3 with the Scot sealing a deserved and entertaining win with an ace.
Full Tuesday Results from Wimbledon