Wimbledon 2019 Results: Tuesday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Barbora Strycova and Elina Svitolina booked their semi-final spots during Tuesday's Wimbledon action as the women took centre-stage.

Williams needed three sets to get past compatriot Alison Riske, while Halep recovered after a poor start against Zhang. Halep will take on Svitolina in the semi-finals, and Williams will meet Strycova.

Here are the singles results from Tuesday's Wimbledon action.

Women's Singles

(11) Serena Williams beat Alison Riske: 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

(7) Simona Halep bt. Shuai Zhang: 7-6 (4), 6-1

(8) Elina Svitolina bt. Karolina Muchova: 7-5, 6-4

Barbora Strycova bt. (19) Johanna Konta : 7-6 (5), 6-1

Serving prowess made the difference in the All-American quarter-final on Tuesday, as Williams fired 19 aces in a three-set win against compatriot Riske.

She finished the job in a fitting way:

Riske laid it all on the line with her serve, hoping to keep up with the powerful Williams. It led to some excellent serve games in the second set but also resulted in six double-faults. Ultimately, she would win just under 50 percent of her points on second serve.

Williams converted just six of her 18 break chances, while Riske was a perfect five-for-five.

Per tennis writer Ben Rothenberg, Williams survived the hardest part of the draw to make it to the semi-finals:

Halep overcame a tricky start against Zhang to book her semi-final ticket, the first time in five years she has made it this far at Wimbledon:

Her Chinese opponent did an excellent job keeping her off-balance early, going a break up and coming close to a set win. Halep made the necessary adjustments, however, winning the tiebreak and blitzing Zhang in the second set.

Svitolina didn't have it easy against Karolina Muchova, the 22-year-old from the Czech Republic who is in the middle of a breakout year and earned praise during the tournament for her entertaining play:

Muchova held a significant advantage in winners (34 to 24), but her high-risk style of play also resulted in a lot more unforced errors (31 to 16). Ultimately, it wasn't enough to overcome the eighth-seeded Svitolina.

In the last semi-final to finish, Johanna Konta put on a good show against Strycova in the first set, but lost all momentum after the tiebreak. She would win just one more game in the second set.