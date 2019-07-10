2019 World Series Odds for Every MLB Team at the All-Star Break

3 of 5

Matt York/Associated Press

These squads face uphill battles on the path to October glory, but could be sneaky contenders:

Oakland Athletics

The Athletics were dealt a significant blow when rising right-hander Frankie Montas was slapped with an 80-game suspension under MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy. Still, Oakland is 50-41 and on the edge of the AL wild-card shuffle. After they won 97 games last season, it's not impossible to imagine the A's returning to the playoffs. And then, who knows?

Odds: 50-1

Philadelphia Phillies

At 47-43, the Phillies are in third place in the NL East. Their .749 OPS is "good" for 18th and their 4.64 ERA checks in at No. 19. Bryce Harper, their expensive offseason acquisition, is hitting .253 and will miss the All-Star Game in Cleveland. That said, the Phils have enough talent to make a postseason push. If they get there, particularly with deadline additions, they have a puncher's chance.

Odds: 50-1

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals entered the All-Star break at 44-44. Exactly mediocre, but also only two games out in the NL Central. They could buttress a starting rotation that ranks 13th with a 4.33 ERA, and they need to fortify an offense that's 23rd with a .720 OPS. Still, they're not out of it.

Odds: 50-1

Texas Rangers

The Rangers sit in third place in the American League West at 48-42 and rank sixth in the Junior Circuit with a .773 OPS. Their pitching is less impressive with a collective 4.82 ERA, but Texas has shown the potential to contend behind talent such as ascendant outfielder Joey Gallo and resurgent veteran Hunter Pence.

Odds: 50-1

Washington Nationals

After a rough start, the Washington Nationals are 47-42 and in second place in the NL East. It could be worse. It could also be better, especially in a bullpen that's dead last with an ugly 6.08 ERA. The Nats have ample talent, including ace Max Scherzer and third baseman Anthony Rendon, but must acquire an impact reliever or two to make a run.

Odds: 50-1

Boston Red Sox

The defending champions are in third place in the American League East at 49-41 and their pitching staff owns a ho-hum 4.59 ERA. On the other hand, they're tied for the AL lead with 509 run scored. Repeating is hard, but Boston could do it with some midseason pitching reinforcements.

Odds: 30-1

Cleveland Indians

The Indians have managed to hang around in the weak AL Central and reeled off a six-game winning streak before the All-Star break. Then again, their modest plus-27 run differential pales in comparison to the division-leading Minnesota Twins' plus-116. A wild-card berth is within reach, but the Tribe need to improve an offense that ranks 20th with a .739 OPS.

Odds: 30-1

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers marched to Game 7 of the National League Championship Series in 2018 and are only a half-game out in the NL Central at 47-44. They employ reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich, who enters the break with an MLB-pacing 31 home runs. Yet, Milwaukee ranks 18th with a 4.61 ERA and, more troublingly, has a minus-17 run differential. As constructed, the Brewers are a long distance from World Series favorites.

Odds: 30-1