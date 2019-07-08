Thiago Santos Suffered ACL, MCL, PCL and Meniscus Injuries in Loss to Jon Jones

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Thiago Santos suffered a torn ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus in his left knee during his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 239 on Saturday, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

Alex Davis, Santos' manager, said the 35-year-old will likely be out of action for the remainder of 2019 and a portion of 2020 as well.

Although the extent of the injury was unclear, some observed how Santos appeared to be visibly favoring his left leg:

Getting the full picture on Santos' knee makes his performance even more impressive. He went the full five rounds with Jones, who won a split decision. It was the ninth decision victory of Jones' career and the first that wasn't unanimous.

The light heavyweight champion didn't come away unscathed from the bout, as he had to be helped to the back after exiting the Octagon:

"Boy, was he tough," Jones said of his opponent, per Raimondi. "We all knew Thiago's best chance was to knock me out. I played it smart and brought home this gold for my family and team. He was technically a lot more sound than I thought. Thiago Santos is a black belt in Muay Thai. I'm proud of myself, because I stood with a guy who's been kickboxing way longer than me."

Saturday's loss snapped a four-fight winning streak for Santos, and now he's looking at an extended stretch on the shelf.