Roger Federer Dominates Matteo Berrettini, Advances to Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Roger Federer reached the quarter-final of 2019 Wimbledon after dominating Matteo Berrettini in straight sets on Monday. Federer bossed the first set against the 17th seed, winning 6-1, before wrapping up the next two sets with identical 6-2 scorelines.

The eight-time winner will now meet either Kei Nishikori in the last eight. Federer, who posted a 99th victory on the grass of Wimbledon, also remains on course to face familiar foe Rafael Nadal in the semi-final, provided the Spaniard can get past Sam Querrey on Wednesday.

There was no wasted motion from Federer as he set about dismantling Berrettini from the off.

While his own serve-and-volley game was on point, the 37-year-old ruthlessly dissected the Berrettini serve, winning six of seven break points, per the tournament's official website. Proving there is still plenty of life in his veteran legs, Federer was also active at the net as he won 19 points from 26.

The one-sided nature of the match continued in the second set when Berrettini still struggled to cope with Federer's move skills or match his power.

It didn't matter whether Federer leaned on his forehand or backhand. Whichever shot he chose easily broke down Berrettini's crumbling defenses.

While the Italian is a talented player, Federer was in no mood to lose as he sprinted toward a 351st win victory at Grand Slam level. After roaring his way through the second set, the Swiss master sealed the third on serve:

This was a complete performance from a player showing no signs of slowing down. Federer's defenses were strong, with Berrettini limited to just 14 winners, while the victor was guilty of a mere five unforced errors.

This level of efficiency allied with a game based on keeping opponents on the back foot means Federer is still as strong a candidate as Nadal or top seed Novak Djokovic to enjoy yet another triumph at SW19.