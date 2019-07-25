NBA Rumors: Latest Updates on Andre Iguodala's Future and Jayson Tatum Trade

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The NBA is slowly morphing from offseason mode to preseason preparation, but player movement remains a hot topic around the league.

As many basketball fans watched the Los Angeles Clippers' introductory press conference for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, a few teams landed free agents. Pau Gasol signed with the Portland Trail Blazers, Furkan Korkmaz rejoined the Philadelphia 76ers and several more squads picked up players.

There's no need to feign excitement about the additions, yet it's a reminder of how July is a hectic stretch for front offices.

The news cycle has slowed substantially, but executives are monitoring every piece of news. Recent reports have placed two marquee players in the spotlight. One is unlikely to move, but the other might be switching teams sometime soon.

Lakers Holding Out for Iguodala?

LeBron James and Anthony Davis form a spectacular superstar duo, but the Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to add depth.

However, their potential No. 1 priority isn't available. At least not yet.

Andre Iguodala is a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, who acquired the former Finals MVP in a trade with the Golden State Warriors earlier in July. At 35, though, he provides short-term value on a roster aiming for long-term improvement.

Given that conflict, Iguodala probably doesn't have much of a future in Memphis, and the Lakers are ready to pounce.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin said on SportsCenter that Los Angeles is leaving a roster spot open in case Iguodala becomes available. Memphis could pursue a buyout with the veteran.

Since acquiring him, the Grizzlies have explored the trade market in hopes of adding more draft capital. Marc Stein of the New York Times noted some within the NBA believe Memphis will keep Iguodala into the regular season if a suitor isn't found.

While an obvious leverage play, that could be truthful too. Whether a trade market materializes or the Grizz finally decide to buy out Iguodala would then become the question.

But there's a good chance the Lakers will be patient.

Celtics Set 'Insane' Price for Tatum

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Because the Boston Celtics made so many roster changes this offseason, it was only sensible for other NBA teams to examine the possibility of acquiring Jayson Tatum.

It seems those discussions didn't last long.

"We tried to get him," an executive told Keith Smith of CelticsBlog. "The price they asked was insane, as it should be. He's going to be an All-Star. ... Tatum is the franchise in Boston."

Tatum—who averaged 15.7 points but shot an unimpressive 45 percent last season—was mentioned in a possible trade for Davis, but the Celtics were reluctant to include the young forward. They added Kemba Walker after losing Kyrie Irving to the Brooklyn Nets and Al Horford to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite the roster overhaul, Tatum has a great chance to assemble a resurgent year. Throw in Marcus Morris' departure, and Tatum has both higher expectations and more opportunity in 2019-20.

The value Boston placed on him could be unreasonably high, but Tatum is being treated like a future superstar.

