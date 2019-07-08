MLB All-Star Game 2019 Rosters: AL, NL Lineups and Starting Pitchers Announced

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

National League manager Dave Roberts and American League skipper Alex Cora revealed their starting lineups for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game on Monday and announced their starting pitchers as well.

Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander (AL) and Los Angeles Dodgers southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu (NL) will take the mound first for their respective squads after standout first halves.

2019 MLB All-Star Game Starting Lineups

National League

Christian Yelich, LF, Milwaukee Brewers Javier Baez, SS, Chicago Cubs Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves Cody Bellinger, RF, Los Angeles Dodgers Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies Josh Bell, DH, Pittsburgh Pirates Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs Ketel Marte, 2B, Arizona Diamondbacks Ronald Acuna Jr., CF, Atlanta Braves

American League

George Springer, RF, Houston Astros DJ LeMahieu, 2B, New York Yankees Mike Trout, CF, Los Angeles Angels Carlos Santana, 1B, Cleveland Indians J.D. Martinez, DH, Boston Red Sox Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros Gary Sanchez, C, New York Yankees Michael Brantley, LF, Houston Astros Jorge Polanco, SS, Minnesota Twins

