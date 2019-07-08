MLB All-Star Game 2019 Rosters: AL, NL Lineups and Starting Pitchers Announced

MLB All-Star Game 2019 Rosters: AL, NL Lineups and Starting Pitchers AnnouncedJuly 8, 2019
David J. Phillip/Associated Press
National League manager Dave Roberts and American League skipper Alex Cora revealed their starting lineups for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game on Monday and announced their starting pitchers as well.
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander (AL) and Los Angeles Dodgers southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu (NL) will take the mound first for their respective squads after standout first halves.
2019 MLB All-Star Game Starting Lineups
National League
- Christian Yelich, LF, Milwaukee Brewers
- Javier Baez, SS, Chicago Cubs
- Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves
- Cody Bellinger, RF, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies
- Josh Bell, DH, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs
- Ketel Marte, 2B, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Ronald Acuna Jr., CF, Atlanta Braves
American League
- George Springer, RF, Houston Astros
- DJ LeMahieu, 2B, New York Yankees
- Mike Trout, CF, Los Angeles Angels
- Carlos Santana, 1B, Cleveland Indians
- J.D. Martinez, DH, Boston Red Sox
- Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros
- Gary Sanchez, C, New York Yankees
- Michael Brantley, LF, Houston Astros
- Jorge Polanco, SS, Minnesota Twins
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
MLB Power Rankings at the All-Star Break 📊