Report: Kawhi Leonard Recruited Kyrie Irving Before Paul George Clippers Trade

Apparently Kawhi Leonard recruited just about every star on the market this summer.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Leonard reportedly hit up Kyrie Irving to join forces during free agency, though Irving ultimately teamed up with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn instead:

"In one backroom power move, Kawhi Leonard rescued Paul George from a capped-out low-level playoff team; rejected the Lakers' attempts to build perhaps the greatest big three in basketball history; and left the league as open as it has been in years. The league's quietest superstar 'found his voice,' as one executive put it. He recruited George, Durant and even Kyrie Irving at points, sources say."

