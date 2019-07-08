Zion Williamson vs. RJ Barrett Matchup Sets ESPN's Summer League Ratings Record

Michael J. LeBrecht II/Getty Images

Friday night's showdown between Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans and RJ Barrett's New York Knicks was the highest-rated NBA Summer League game ever, according to ESPN's Ben Cafardo.

The first-ever professional meeting between the two former Duke Blue Devils teammates produced a metered market rating of 1.2, up 33 percent from the previous record set in 2017 for Lonzo Ball's expected debut with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It generated a 7.0 rating in New Orleans and a 1.8 rating in New York.

Friday night marked the summer league debuts for both Williamson (No. 1 overall pick) and Barrett (No. 3). According to ESPN.com, there had been just two sellouts in Las Vegas Summer League history prior to Friday. Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who sat courtside together at the game, were among those in the sellout crowd.

Williamson had a solid showing, recording 11 points and three rebounds in just nine minutes during the first half:

However, the 19-year-old left the game early because of a minor knee injury, and he has since been ruled out for the remainder of summer league as a precaution.

Barrett, meanwhile, struggled in his professional debut. He went 4-of-18 from the floor, including 1-of-8 from three, while scoring 10 points.

With New Orleans leading 80-74 with 7:53 remaining in the fourth quarter, the game was called after an earthquake struck Southern California.