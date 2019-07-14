NFL Teams Stuck in a Rut Heading into 2019

1 of 5

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are punching the reset button again, this time with Brian Flores as head coach.

The longtime New England Patriots assistant coach is trying to revamp the culture in Miami, hence why he brought in former Pats like Dwayne Allen and Eric Rowe. But when those two, plus Ryan Fitzpatrick, are the team's most notable adds in free agency, the cracks in the outlook become clear.

The Dolphins have won more than eight games in a season once since 2008 with one playoff appearance in that span. They've gone to the postseason twice since 2001.

While Flores doesn't have to deal with Ryan Tannehill purgatory, his options under center are Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen, who comes over from Arizona after just one NFL season and will have to adjust to a new coaching staff.

Keep in mind the Dolphins only made one pick in the top 50 of the draft this year. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the No. 13 overall selection, won't do enough on his own to cover the losses of guys like Robert Quinn and Cameron Wake. Flores and Co. are stuck in a holding pattern while continuing to cross their fingers that Tom Brady isn't ageless.