Serena Williams Cruises to Win vs. Carla Suarez Navarro at 2019 Wimbledon

US player Serena Williams gestures during a game against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro during their women's singles fourth round match on the seventh day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2019.
Serena Williams advanced to the 2019 Wimbledon quarter-finals after beating 30th seed Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court.    

Suarez Navarro was blown away in her efforts to qualify for the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time in her career, suffering her seventh defeat to the American superstar in as many meetings.

No. 11 seed Williams—who finished as runner-up to Angelique Kerber in 2018—capitalised on her opponent's unforced errors to clinch a second successive straight-set win.

     

What's Next?

Williams, 37, will make her 14th appearance in the last eight at SW19 and faces Alison Riske, who stunned top seed Ashleigh Barty earlier on Monday to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.

