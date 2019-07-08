Wimbledon 2019: Riske Upsetting World No. 1 Barty Highlights Monday's Results

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Wimbledon 2019 No. 1 Ashleigh Barty suffered a shock defeat to unseeded Alison Riske on Monday, with the American underdog winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Barty, 23, fell in three sets on Court 2 as the world No. 55 came from behind to score the biggest win of her career:

Riske, 29, has qualified for the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career and will face either Serena Williams or Carla Suarez Navarro in the next round.

No. 8 seed Elina Svitolina beat Petra Martic to qualify for the last eight, while Barbora Strycova surprised Elise Mertens to return to the Wimbledon quarter-finals after making her maiden appearance five years ago.

Monday's Results

Women's Singles

Alison Riske bt. (1) Ashleigh Barty: 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

(8) Elina Svitolina bt. (24) Petra Martic: 6-4, 6-2

Shuai Zhang bt. Dayana Yastremska: 6-4, 1-6, 6-2

Barbora Strycova bt. (21) Elise Mertens: 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

Recap

Riske already caused an upset in the first round versus 22nd-ranked Donna Vekic and came back from a set down to defeat No. 13 Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday.

Barty conceded 25 unforced errors and sealed her exit with a wayward backhand:

The Australian's higher error count shouldn't take anything away from Riske's impressive display, however, and she extended her own imperious record on grass:

Ukraine had mixed fortune in the women's fourth round on Monday, as Svitolina advanced into the last eight while compatriot Dayana Yastremska suffered defeat to Shuai Zhang.

Svitolina notched a 6-4, 6-2 win over Martic, although tennis writer Ben Rothenberg said that scoreline slightly flattered the victor:

Unseeded Zhang, 30, laboured to a 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 victory over Yastremska and qualified for her first Grand Slam quarter-final, where she will face either Simona Halep or Cori Gauff, 15 years her junior.

Mertens was another upset casualty on Monday after Strycova beat the 21st seed 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

The Belgian was on the verge of joining those making their maiden appearances in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, but instead Strycova will advance to that stage for the second time in her career.