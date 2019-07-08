Wimbledon 2019: Riske Upsetting World No. 1 Barty Highlights Monday's Results

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Ashleigh Barty of Australia looks dejected in her Ladies' Singles fourth round match against Alison Riske of The United States during Day Seven of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Wimbledon 2019 No. 1 Ashleigh Barty suffered a shock defeat to unseeded Alison Riske on Monday, with the American underdog winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Barty, 23, fell in three sets on Court 2 as the world No. 55 came from behind to score the biggest win of her career:

Riske, 29, has qualified for the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career and will face either Serena Williams or Carla Suarez Navarro in the next round.

No. 8 seed Elina Svitolina beat Petra Martic to qualify for the last eight, while Barbora Strycova surprised Elise Mertens to return to the Wimbledon quarter-finals after making her maiden appearance five years ago.

       

Monday's Results

Women's Singles

Alison Riske bt. (1) Ashleigh Barty: 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

(8) Elina Svitolina bt. (24) Petra Martic: 6-4, 6-2

Shuai Zhang bt. Dayana Yastremska: 6-4, 1-6, 6-2

Barbora Strycova bt. (21) Elise Mertens: 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

      

Recap

Riske already caused an upset in the first round versus 22nd-ranked Donna Vekic and came back from a set down to defeat No. 13 Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday.

Barty conceded 25 unforced errors and sealed her exit with a wayward backhand:

The Australian's higher error count shouldn't take anything away from Riske's impressive display, however, and she extended her own imperious record on grass:

Ukraine had mixed fortune in the women's fourth round on Monday, as Svitolina advanced into the last eight while compatriot Dayana Yastremska suffered defeat to Shuai Zhang.

Svitolina notched a 6-4, 6-2 win over Martic, although tennis writer Ben Rothenberg said that scoreline slightly flattered the victor:

Unseeded Zhang, 30, laboured to a 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 victory over Yastremska and qualified for her first Grand Slam quarter-final, where she will face either Simona Halep or Cori Gauff, 15 years her junior.

Mertens was another upset casualty on Monday after Strycova beat the 21st seed 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

The Belgian was on the verge of joining those making their maiden appearances in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, but instead Strycova will advance to that stage for the second time in her career.

Related

    Coco Gauff's Historic Run at Wimbledon Continues

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Coco Gauff's Historic Run at Wimbledon Continues

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Gauff, Djokovic Wins Highlight Friday's Results

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Gauff, Djokovic Wins Highlight Friday's Results

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Federer, Nadal, Serena Williams Wins Highlight Thursday Results

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Federer, Nadal, Serena Williams Wins Highlight Thursday Results

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Nadal Outlasts Kyrgios at Wimbledon

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Nadal Outlasts Kyrgios at Wimbledon

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report