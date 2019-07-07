MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2019: Winners, Twitter Reaction and Highlights

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Team Cleveland came up short in the 2019 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday at Progressive Field in Cleveland, losing 21-16 to an assembled squad of stars representing the rest of the world. JR Smith also lost his jersey.

Smith carved out his own piece of Cleveland sports lore when he walked shirtless and triumphant off the plane when the Cleveland Cavaliers returned home following their 2016 NBA Finals win. Naturally, the Cavs swingman had to remove his jersey prior to stepping to the plate Sunday.

In general, nobody had more fun than Smith.

For a three-year stretch, Travis Hafner was one of the most dangerous hitters in MLB. He hit 103 home runs and recorded 334 RBI between 2004 and 2006.

The former Cleveland Indians designated hitter still has prodigious power.

No Indians player is more beloved than Jim Thome, who spent 13 seasons in Cleveland. The five-time All-Star and Hall of Famer enjoyed plenty of memorable moments at Progressive Field.

He ceded the spotlight to his son Landon, who emulated his dad by driving in a run.

Even though Cleveland fell short, Northeast Ohio fans had plenty to enjoy and feel nostalgic about during the game.

This was the first event to formally kick off MLB's All-Star week. The Futures Game immediately followed, and the Home Run Derby is Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The festivities will conclude Tuesday with the All-Star Game.

Maybe it's not too late to get Smith on the American League roster.