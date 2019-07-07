3M Open 2019: Matthew Wolff Wins 1st-Ever Event After Sinking Eagle on Last Hole

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Matthew Wolff eagled the final hole to earn a win in the 2019 3M Open on Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Wolff finished at 21 under for the tournament, one stroke ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, who briefly held a one-shot lead after also sinking an eagle putt on No. 18, and Collin Morikawa. This is the first victory of the 20-year-old's PGA Tour career.

