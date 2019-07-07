3M Open 2019: Matthew Wolff Wins 1st-Ever Event After Sinking Eagle on Last Hole

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2019

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 07: Matthew Wolff of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 07, 2019 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Matthew Wolff eagled the final hole to earn a win in the 2019 3M Open on Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Wolff finished at 21 under for the tournament, one stroke ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, who briefly held a one-shot lead after also sinking an eagle putt on No. 18, and Collin Morikawa. This is the first victory of the 20-year-old's PGA Tour career.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

