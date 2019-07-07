MLB Futures Game 2019 Results: Score, Highlights, Top Prospects and Reaction

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The top prospects in baseball were on display Sunday, and neither side was able to stand above the other as the National League and American League finished with a 2-2 tie in the 2019 MLB Futures Game.

Sam Huff was named MVP and provided much of the offense with a two-run home run for the AL to tie the game in the seventh inning. However, both lineups were quiet in a close battle at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Wander Franco, rated the No. 1 prospect in baseball by MLB.com, went 1-for-2 before he was replaced in the fifth inning.

