Timberwolves Beat Hawks Without Cam Reddish in De'Andre Hunter's Debut

The Minnesota Timberwolves moved to 2-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League after a 90-66 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Josh Okogie finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks to lead the way at the Thomas & Mack Center, while Keita Bates-Diop added 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

No. 4 overall draft pick De'Andre Hunter made his debut for Atlanta, finishing with six points and three rebounds in 20 minutes. Meanwhile, Omari Spellman led the team with 16 points and eight boards.

While this matchup could have featured three top-10 picks from 2019, Hawks forward Cam Reddish has been ruled out with a core muscle injury while Timberwolves guard Jarrett Culver was out for rest.

Hunter was left as the biggest star of the game, although he made few notable plays while ending 2-of-8 from the field with four turnovers. Still, his potential was on display as a smooth offensive player who works hard on the defensive end.

Second-round pick Bruno Fernando also flashed some skill for Atlanta in his first game:

He finished with five points, seven rebounds and four blocks after Don Markus of the Baltimore Sun reported early Sunday he will sign a three-year deal with the team. Without much depth in the post, Fernando could end up having a significant role in his first season.

Adding in young stars like Trae Young and John Collins, there is a lot to like about the Hawks going forward:

Minnesota also has reason to be excited with Okogie and Bates-Diop making plays on both ends of the court:

While other players are trying to earn a spot on the roster, these men should be valuable parts of the rotation next season.

There might also be a better team culture than a year ago:

After a disappointing 2018-19 season, things could be turning around for Minnesota.

