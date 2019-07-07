Report: Antoine Griezmann Absent for Atletico Preseason amid Barcelona Rumours

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann has not travelled with Atletico Madrid for pre-season training amid ongoing rumours he will join La Liga rivals Barcelona during this summer's transfer window.

Atleti left for Los Angeles de San Rafael on Sunday, but Griezmann reportedly wasn't in the travelling party, per Marca's Pablo Egea. He noted how Griezmann is now subject to being "sanctioned according to the club's internal rules."

Griezmann had warned Atletico, through his lawyer, he wouldn't attend, citing "emotional stress," per AS (h/t Sam Few of the Sunday Mirror).

A reprimand for Griezmann would be just the latest chapter in what is proving to be a messy divorce between the Frenchman and the club from the Spanish capital.

Rumours have been growing stronger the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is on his way to the Camp Nou:

Those links looked more credible once Atleti signed Joao Felix from Benfica in a deal worth €126 million on Wednesday. Felix is still only 19, but the Portugal international is widely expected to have been acquired as Griezmann's natural replacement:

Felix looks like a good fit thanks to his pace, technique and versatility. Those qualities have helped Griezmann become the attacking talisman for Atletico since he moved to Madrid back in 2014.

Griezmann's intelligent movement and cool finishing have yielded 133 goals. His prolific spell has also seen Atleti reach the UEFA Champions League final in 2016 and win the UEFA Europa league two years later.

The 28-year-old has a release clause of €120 million, and Barca remain keen, although Sport's Toni Frieros has reported the Blaugrana want to pay in instalments.

Regardless of how La Liga's champions want to pay, Atletico have been far from impressed with Barcelona's conduct during their pursuit of Griezmann:

This is a transfer saga set to continue to fester. Atleti are taking a tough stance, but the club seems prepared to move on having already signed Felix and turned Alvaro Morata's loan from Chelsea into a permanent move in 2020, per BBC Sport.

Atletico have contingencies in place, but Barca's need for Griezmann remains obvious. He can offer the consistent support for Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez neither Ousmane Dembele nor Malcom have managed to provide.