Christian Yelich out of Home Run Derby with Injury, Replaced by Matt Chapman

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 01: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 1, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Brewers won 8-6. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who entered Sunday as the league leader with 31 homers, has dropped out of Monday's 2019 MLB Home Run Derby because of a back injury.

Yelich will be replaced by Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

