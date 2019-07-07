Christian Yelich out of Home Run Derby with Injury, Replaced by Matt Chapman

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who entered Sunday as the league leader with 31 homers, has dropped out of Monday's 2019 MLB Home Run Derby because of a back injury.

Yelich will be replaced by Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

