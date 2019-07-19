Pacquiao vs. Thurman Odds, Projected Winner and Prize Money Purse

JOHN GURZINSKI/Getty Images

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao takes on Keith Thurman on Saturday for the WBA world welterweight championship at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight will be the 40-year-old's 71st professional bout and his first since his unanimous-decision win over Adrian Broner in January.

Thurman comes into the fight after a majority-decision win over Josesito Lopez. The bout was his first in two years after being sidelined through injury.

Odds

Pacquiao: 8-11

Thurman: 11-10

Odds according to Oddschecker.

Prize-Money Purse

Pacquiao will earn at least $20 million from taking on Thurman, according to Brian Mazique at Forbes. He earned the same amount from January's fight against Broner.

Projected Winner

Pacquiao celebrated his 40th birthday in December, but the boxing icon has shown few signs of slowing down:

The Filipino told the Manila Times in June that he was already prepared to take on Thurman (h/t BoxingScene.com):

"They can bring the enemy today or anytime from now and face him off. I have been preparing for this fight for more than a month, dividing my time as a lawmaker and a fighter and I believe I've done enough to prepare myself, for the fight."

The two met in July, with Thurman not short of things to say to his opponent:

Thurman told the press in May that he plans to retire Pacquiao when he faces him in Las Vegas:

"Years ago I wanted Floyd Mayweather, I wanted Manny Pacquiao. ... Floyd is gone, Pacquiao is here—come July 20, he will disappear. He is a legend; he will always be remembered in the sport. But I'm going to do to Manny Pacquiao what he did to Oscar De La Hoya. ... Oscar De La Hoya never fought again."

Thurman will pose a serious challenge to Pacquiao. He is a well-rounded fighter who has the advantage over the Filipino in age, reach and height.

The 30-year-old is undefeated in his 30 professional fights and is so confident he is even willing to back himself:

Pacquiao seems to be in great shape ahead of the contest, but he is not the same force of old and may struggle against the powerful and quick Thurman.

Projected winner: Thurman edges a tight contest.