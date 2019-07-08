Women's World Cup Final 2019: Top Comments from USA's Win vs. Netherlands

Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe said she "killed" the doping control test she was randomly selected to take moments after helping the United States win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday. Rapinoe scored from the penalty spot in Lyon as the U.S. retained the title by beating the Netherlands 2-0.

However, the player who won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards as the tournament's best player and top goalscorer had to keep coach Jill Ellis waiting in the post-match press conference:

There has been some question about whether Rapinoe and other players would accept an invitation to the White House, but the former resident of the building has congratulated the team on yet another triumph.

Barrack Obama was one of the first to offer congratulations after the U.S. retained the trophy with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in Lyon on Sunday.

Rose Lavelle seald victory with the second goal, but Rapinoe has already made it clear she won't visit the White House if asked:

Even so, President Trump didn't hold back when lauding the achievements of this team:

Rapinoe has spoken her mind on various issues during the tournament, including FIFA's treatment of the Women's game. She took world football's governing body to task for not affording the World Cup its due respect by allowing the finals of both the Copa America and Gold Cup to be played on the same day, per BBC Sport.

Paul Hayward of the Daily Telegraph applauded Rapinoe for being both proud to play for her country but unafraid to speak out against it:

The next issue facing Rapinoe and her teammates concerns pay. Specifically, the disparity between what the stars of the female game are paid, compared to the remuneration afforded to male players.

Winning a second-straight World Cup has added voice to the demands of the USWNT for fiscal parity:

Some even think these female World Cup winners should be paid more. Given the dominant run of success Ellis' team has enjoyed, it's hard to argue.

Away from concerns off the pitch, the U.S. have merited praise for what the nation's players continue to do on it. They remain the undisputed force in the sport, a loaded squad combining awesome physical power with skill, pace and class.

The quality of Rapinoe and her team-mates isn't lost on their fellow professionals. Even those beaten in this tournament, including England full-back Lucy Bronze, on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat in the semi-final, have praised the achievements:

Overcoming tough opponents has been the hallmark of the U.S.' progress to the trophy. Hosts France were beaten in the last eight before the Lionesses suffered a similar fate to set up a date with the Netherlands.

While the Oranje couldn't win, several players earned plaudits, especially goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal. She made a series of superb stops in a losing effort in the final, and her defiant performance wasn't lost on former USWNT 'Keeper Hope Solo:

Even without Solo between the sticks, the U.S. have continued to go from strength to strength. It will take a brave person to bet against Ellis' squad still being the team to beat in four years time.