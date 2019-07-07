Video: Todd Frazier Responds to Jake Arrieta Saying He'd Put a Dent in His Skull

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tensions ran high between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, namely between New York's Todd Frazier and Philly's Jake Arrieta, to the point that the conversation continued into Sunday.

Frazier was clearly peeved after getting hit by Arrieta, with the two having words and Frazier eventually getting himself ejected:

Arrieta responded after the game by telling reporters that if Frazier was unhappy with him for hitting him with the pitch, he could "come see me. I'll put a dent in his skull."

Frazier responded on Sunday by calling those comments "a little overboard."

"I'm just sick of getting hit, especially by this team," Frazier said. "At the end of the day, [Arrieta] can say what he wants. A little overboard, but just gotta keep playing."

The Mets won the game, by the way, 6-5.

It didn't appear as though Arrieta hit Frazier purposefully, throwing him a changeup while ahead in the count.

"I deemed the pitch by Arrieta unintentional, and then Frazier, on his way to first base, I got in between him and J.T. Realmuto," umpire Tripp Gibson said after the game, per Kenny DeJohn of Newsday. "Basically, the way it all went down, the way the emotions were running, I decided I needed to issue warnings because it was unintentional, in my judgment."

Arrieta hit three batters with pitches Saturday, though Gibson determined each to be unintentional.

Frazier was particularly upset that warnings were issued for both sides after he was plunked despite no Mets pitchers hitting a Phillies batter to that point.

"You're gonna warn both sides, but we didn't do anything yet," he told reporters. "That's the game of baseball. You're gonna hit our guys, we get a chance to hit theirs. Maybe that's not the game anymore, but that's how I grew up playing the game. That's why I was yelling at [Gibson], I was saying 'We didn't get our chance.' I didn't curse at him or anything."

With a bit of bad blood boiling between the Mets and Phillies, the teams will wrap up their series at 1:10 p.m. ET on Sunday.