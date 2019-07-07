Megan Rapinoe, USA Beat Netherlands to Repeat as Women's World Cup Champions

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle were both on target as the United States were crowned world champions Sunday after beating the Netherlands 2-0 in the FIFA 2019 Women's World Cup final.

The holders enjoyed the better of the first half but could not find a way past Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal, who produced a string of good saves to deny Julie Ertz and Alex Morgan the opening goal.

The United States continued their dominance after the break and finally made the breakthrough from the penalty spot after Stefanie van der Gragt was penalised for a foul on Morgan.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Rapinoe made no mistake with her spot-kick, slotting the ball down the middle to put the Stars and Stripes ahead with half an hour left to play.

The win was wrapped up by Lavelle eight minutes later. The midfielder strode forward and fired a low shot past Van Veenendaal to secure a fourth world title for the United States.

Rapinoe was back in the starting XI for the holders in place of Christen Press, while Jill Ellis opted to leave midfielder Lindsey Horan on the bench and start Sam Mewis.

The Netherlands made just one change with Anouk Dekker replacing Merel van Dongen in defence, with Barcelona's Lieke Martens fit to start after concerns over a toe injury:

The United States were the dominant team in the first half but found Van Veenendaal continuing the fine form she has already demonstrated in the tournament.

Gracenote Live noted how the United States could not find an early goal for the first time at the World Cup:

Van Veenendaal parried a powerful effort from Ertz just before the half-hour mark and followed that up by denying the midfielder again and Morgan after good work from Rapinoe.

BBC Sport highlighted the holders' dominance:

The holders ramped up the pressure as half-time approached, and Van Veenendaal was called into action yet again to deny Morgan's fierce effort from 20 yards.

The Netherlands created a few flickers of danger at the other end but failed to seriously trouble Alyssa Naeher in the United States goal.

Ellis' side continued to dominate after the break, and their pressure eventually told. Morgan went down under pressure from Van der Gragt, and the penalty was awarded for a high boot after a VAR check:

Rapinoe coolly slotted home from the spot to join Morgan and Ellen White as the tournament's top scorers with six goals.

The win was wrapped up eight minutes later when Lavelle added a fine second. The midfielder drove toward goal, jinked to her left on the edge of the box and then fired a low strike across Van Veenendaal and into the corner:

The Stars and Stripes had opportunities to extend their lead further in the closing stages but Tobin Heath, substitute Press and Morgan were guilty of wasting chances against a tiring Netherlands team.

It is a deserved victory for the United States, who have looked a cut above throughout the tournament and have cemented their status as the world's best in France.

What's Next?

The Netherlands return to action in August with a UEFA Women's Championship qualifier against Estonia. The United States are yet to announce their next fixtures.