Report: Mets' Brodie Van Wagenen Threw Chair During Heated Meeting with Coaches

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 7, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Brodie Van Wagenen, General Manager of the New York Mets, talks to the media during his press conference showing support for manager Mickey Callaway this afternoon before an MLB baseball game against the Washington Nationals on May 20, 2019 at Citi Field in the Queens borough of New York City. Mets won 5-3. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

Just when it seems like the New York Mets' season can't get any worse, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen adds to the behind-the-scenes tumult. 

Per Mike Puma of the New York PostVan Wagenen threw a chair across the room during a "heated meeting" with the coaching staff following Friday's 7-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies

Puma noted Van Wagenen gathered Mets manager Mickey Callaway and members of the coaching staff into the coaches' room and "lashed out at the individuals present" about the team wasting a strong start by Jacob deGrom before throwing the chair and telling Callaway to go to his "“f--king press conference.”

DeGrom struck out 10 in seven innings before leaving with the scored tied at two. Closer Edwin Diaz had another rough outing, being charged with four runs on three hits, one walk and recording just one out. 

As the Mets have fallen further down the standings, tensions appear to be escalating within the organization. During a series against the Chicago Cubs two weeks ago, starting pitcher Jason Vargas threatened to knock Newsday's Tim Healey out after Callaway told the reporter to not "be a smartass, motherf--ker."

Healey told Newsday's David Lennon team owner Jeff Wilpon called him to apologize on behalf of the organization. 

Van Wagenen was hired by New York in October to take over as general manager. He previously served as an agent who represented many current Mets players, including deGrom, Vargas, Robinson Cano, Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier. 

The Mets entered Saturday with the NL's second-worst record (39-49) and could miss the postseason for the third straight season. 

Related

    Could Matz Be Mets Closer Option?

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Could Matz Be Mets Closer Option?

    SNY
    via SNY

    Tanaka Was Making All-Star Break Plans 🤣

    Yankees starter was definitely surprised by his selection

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Tanaka Was Making All-Star Break Plans 🤣

    Yankees starter was definitely surprised by his selection

    nj.com
    via nj.com

    Stroman Out, Tanaka In for ASG

    Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka replaces injured Marcus Stroman for AL All-Star team

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Stroman Out, Tanaka In for ASG

    Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka replaces injured Marcus Stroman for AL All-Star team

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Solving the Mets’ Defensive Nightmare Before It Gets Worse

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Solving the Mets’ Defensive Nightmare Before It Gets Worse

    New York Post
    via New York Post