Report: Mets' Brodie Van Wagenen Threw Chair During Heated Meeting with Coaches

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

Just when it seems like the New York Mets' season can't get any worse, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen adds to the behind-the-scenes tumult.

Per Mike Puma of the New York Post, Van Wagenen threw a chair across the room during a "heated meeting" with the coaching staff following Friday's 7-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Puma noted Van Wagenen gathered Mets manager Mickey Callaway and members of the coaching staff into the coaches' room and "lashed out at the individuals present" about the team wasting a strong start by Jacob deGrom before throwing the chair and telling Callaway to go to his "“f--king press conference.”

DeGrom struck out 10 in seven innings before leaving with the scored tied at two. Closer Edwin Diaz had another rough outing, being charged with four runs on three hits, one walk and recording just one out.

As the Mets have fallen further down the standings, tensions appear to be escalating within the organization. During a series against the Chicago Cubs two weeks ago, starting pitcher Jason Vargas threatened to knock Newsday's Tim Healey out after Callaway told the reporter to not "be a smartass, motherf--ker."

Healey told Newsday's David Lennon team owner Jeff Wilpon called him to apologize on behalf of the organization.

Van Wagenen was hired by New York in October to take over as general manager. He previously served as an agent who represented many current Mets players, including deGrom, Vargas, Robinson Cano, Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier.

The Mets entered Saturday with the NL's second-worst record (39-49) and could miss the postseason for the third straight season.