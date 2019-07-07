Fantasy Baseball 2019: Pickups and MLB Waiver-Wire Adds for Week 15

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The All-Star break may slow down the Major League Baseball schedule, but that does not mean action on the fantasy baseball waiver wire will go quiet.

Over the next few days, fantasy owners have the opportunity to scour the waiver wire for the best pickups to get off to a strong start in the second half of the 2019 campaign.

Some of the best options available are players who have recently struck gold at the plate and are trending in the right direction for the rest of July.

Finding the best pitching pickups is a more difficult task because most hurlers will go a week between starts because of the All-Star break.

Since managing your rotation around starts may be tough in Week 15, it could be best to pick up a pitcher or two who have performed well of late.

Best Pickups for Week 15

Dinelson Lamet, SP, San Diego

San Diego's Dinelson Lamet is a low-risk, high-reward option to bolster your rotation after the All-Star break.

Lamet made his first start in two years Thursday after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and although he did not pick up a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he turned in a promising performance.

Lamet struck out seven batters while conceding three hits and three earned runs in five innings in a start Padres manager Andy Green viewed as positive, per The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

"I thought there was a lot to be encouraged by," Green said.

Before his injury, Lamet showed promise on the mound by giving up three runs or fewer in eight of his last 10 starts in 2017.

Lamet's past numbers combined with the performance he put together Thursday make him a solid waiver-wire option now before other owners scoop him up after a few more solid outings.

Lamet was added over 1,000 times in Yahoo leagues Saturday, which means you might miss out on him if you do not act now.

In the worst-case scenario, Lamet gets dropped after a few less-than-promising starts, but he is worth a shot at the moment since his health is on an upward trajectory.

Danny Jansen, C, Toronto

Danny Jansen started July on a hot streak inside Rogers Centre with four home runs against the Boston Red Sox, including two Thursday.

In each of the three July games in which he hit a home run, Jansen also recorded two RBI, and in two of them he recorded a trio of hits.

Although he has caught fire at the plate at home, Jansen has better overall numbers on the road with a .235 batting average, 24 hits and 14 RBI.

Those numbers are important because the Blue Jays are about to embark on a road trip after the All-Star break that includes series against the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.

Jansen's recent success against the Red Sox could lead you to believe he will put up similar numbers at Fenway Park over four games from July 15-18.

Jansen is not the only Toronto player worth taking a look at, as first baseman Justin Smoak and shortstop Freddy Galvis have performed well of late around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio in the Blue Jays order.

Kevin Pillar, OF, San Francisco

San Francisco outfielder Kevin Pillar put himself back on the fantasy radar with a pair of recent four-hit performances.

In addition to the eye-popping numbers from Sunday and Tuesday, Pillar has recorded a hit in six of his last seven games for the Giants.

The recent uptick in form from the 30-year-old adds to the .256 batting average, 12 home runs and 47 RBI he already has with the team.

There is reason to believe Pillar's strong run at the plate will continue after the All-Star break since he recorded a hit in 10 of 11 games during a stretch from June 12-24.

The home runs have been a little more sporadic for Pillar, but he has hit five of his 12 home runs since June 12.

If you are strongly considering adding Pillar, you might want to do it now since he was picked up over 1,000 times in Yahoo leagues Saturday.

