Ex-Alabama DT and Current Strength Coach Josh Chapman Arrested on DUI Charge

Ex-Alabama DT and Current Strength Coach Josh Chapman Arrested on DUI ChargeJuly 6, 2019
Alabama assistant strength and conditioning coach Josh Chapman was arrested on a charge of DUI in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
Per AL.com's Michael Casagrande, Chapman got booked into Tuscaloosa County Jail and held on $1,000 bond after being taken into custody by police.
Per a statement from the Tuscaloosa Police Department (h/t Tony Tsoukalas of BamaInsider), officers identified Chapman after responding to a call about a man passed out in his vehicle on the road.
Chapman was previously charged with a DUI in January 2017.
Alabama hired Chapman as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in March 2016. The 30-year-old also played on the Crimson Tide's defensive line from 2007 to 2011, winning two national titles with the program in 2009 and 2011.
