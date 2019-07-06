Ex-Alabama DT and Current Strength Coach Josh Chapman Arrested on DUI Charge

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 6, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 10: Josh Chapman #99 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on September 10, 2011 in State College, Pennsylvania. Alabama won 27-11. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Alabama assistant strength and conditioning coach Josh Chapman was arrested on a charge of DUI in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Per AL.com's Michael Casagrande, Chapman got booked into Tuscaloosa County Jail and held on $1,000 bond after being taken into custody by police.

Per a statement from the Tuscaloosa Police Department (h/t Tony Tsoukalas of BamaInsider), officers identified Chapman after responding to a call about a man passed out in his vehicle on the road.

Chapman was previously charged with a DUI in January 2017.

Alabama hired Chapman as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in March 2016. The 30-year-old also played on the Crimson Tide's defensive line from 2007 to 2011, winning two national titles with the program in 2009 and 2011.

