Video: Lionel Messi, Gary Medel Red-Carded in Copa America Match After Scuffle

Lionel Messi and Gary Medel were both sent off in the first half of the 2019 Copa America third-place match between Argentina and Chile on Saturday.

The two players were given their marching orders on 37 minutes after a scuffle:

Messi challenged Medel as he was watching the ball run out of play for a goal kick, and the defender then turned around and barged into the Argentina captain (U.S. only):

The two reds cards came with Argentina leading the match 2-0 after early goals from Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala.

