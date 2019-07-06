Video: Lionel Messi, Gary Medel Red-Carded in Copa America Match After Scuffle

Paraguayan referee Mario Diaz de Vivar shows the red card to Argentina's Lionel Messi and Chile's Gary Medel during the Copa America football tournament third-place match at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 6, 2019. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) (Photo credit should read EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi and Gary Medel were both sent off in the first half of the 2019 Copa America third-place match between Argentina and Chile on Saturday.

The two players were given their marching orders on 37 minutes after a scuffle:

Messi challenged Medel as he was watching the ball run out of play for a goal kick, and the defender then turned around and barged into the Argentina captain (U.S. only):

The two reds cards came with Argentina leading the match 2-0 after early goals from Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala.

