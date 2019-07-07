USA vs. Netherlands: 2019 Women's Soccer World Cup Date, Start Time, Live Stream

VI-Images/Getty Images

Retaining the FIFA Women's World Cup won't be easy for the United States when they face a powerful Netherlands team in the 2019 final on Sunday.

Both squads arrive at the Stade de Lyon having overcome difficult hurdles in the last four. The U.S. survived to hold off England and win 2-1, while the Dutch defended a solitary goal to beat Sweden after extra time.

There is pace and strength at every level of both teams. The U.S. forward line is loaded thanks to in-form Alex Morgan, Christen Press and Megan Rapinoe, but the Netherlands have their own ample firepower in the form of Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens, although the latter needs to overcome a toe injury to feature.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 5 p.m. local time, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

TV Info: BBC One, Fox

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

Choosing between Rapinoe and Press presents a dilemma for coach Jill Ellis. She left Rapinoe out of the last four, while Press seized the chance to catch the eye by opening the scoring against the Lionesses.

Some believe Press should feature in the starting XI more often:

There is no denying Press' technical quality, but Rapinoe has proved to be a more ruthless finisher during the tournament. She's netted five goals, one shy of team-mate Morgan, who provided the decisive finish against England.

A Rapinoe and Morgan double act would worry the Dutch defence. Morgan has been criticised for her sipping tea celebration against the Lionesses, but the 30-year-old has moved to defend her actions:

Defending Miedema's brilliance will prove tougher for the U.S. The Arsenal star hasn't always turned on the style during the competition, but she has still found the net three times.

Miedema's subtle movement and skill in possession make her the main threat to the U.S. chances of retaining the trophy. What the Dutch need is for Miedema to find her creative range and release the pace of Martens behind a formidable defence underpinned by Kelley O'Hara.

Martens remains hopeful of playing despite dealing with a lingering injury picked up against Sweden, per Simon Evans of Reuters.

Having Miedema drop off the front and support a midfield led by Gunners team-mate Danielle van de Donk will be crucial. It will ensure the Netherlands aren't outnumbered by a group containing Lindsey Horan, Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz.

If the final becomes a battle of attrition, the U.S. have the strength in depth and experience to edge past a Dutch side perhaps a tournament-too-early for achieving greatness.