Wimbledon 2019 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Saturday's Singles Bracket

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Roger Federer progressed in straight sets from the third round at Wimbledon 2019 on Saturday after beating Lucas Pouille on Centre Court.

The tournament's eight-time champion advanced with a 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over his French opponent.

Men's third seed and Federer's great rival Rafael Nadal also advanced, comfortably defeating two-time semi-finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

On the women's side, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams beat Julia Goerges, while No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty conceded only two games in her victory over Great Britain's Harriet Dart.

It wasn't all bad news for the home crowd, however, as Johanna Konta received one of the day's biggest ovations after a comeback win over No. 9 seed Sloane Stephens.

Selected Results

Men's Draw

(2) Roger Federer bt. (27) Lucas Pouille: 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (4)

(3) Rafael Nadal bt. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga: 6-2, 6-3, 6-2

(8) Kei Nishikori bt. Steve Johnson: 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

Women's Draw

(11) Serena Williams bt. (18) Julia Goerges: 6-3, 6-4

(1) Ashleigh Barty bt. Harriet Dart: 6-1, 6-1

(6) Petra Kvitova bt. Magda Linette: 6-3, 6-2

(19) Johanna Konta bt. (9) Sloane Stephens: 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Barbora Strycova bt. (4) Kiki Bertens: 7-5, 6-1

Full results can be found at Wimbledon's official website.

Saturday Recap

Federer always stayed in control against Pouille but was made to work for the first and third sets. The Swiss won the opener 7-5, and his opponent appeared to lose momentum whilst losing the second 6-2.

Another tough set followed, but the 37-year-old closed it out via a 7-4 tiebreak.

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Nadal was in fine form against Tsonga and defeated the Frenchman in under two hours. The 34-year-old was unable to break Nadal's serve during the encounter and even failed to create a break point. Nadal, on the other hand, broke his opponent's serve five times en route to victory.

Goerges' serve posed an issue for Williams on occasion, but her 53 percent first-serve accuracy allowed the seven-time Wimbledon champion enough openings to break twice in the match.

The German also failed to create a break point against Williams, who hit seven aces.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Barty is experiencing a phenomenal run of form, and the other top players will want to avoid her during the next rounds.

The Australian was ruthless against Dart, with the 22-year-old Brit totally outclassed against a world-class opponent.

Barty hit 11 aces and 56 winners in a display of confidence, accuracy and power.

Konta struggled in the opener against Stephens, but the 2017 semi-finalist showed her class in winning the final two sets.

The contest was close, with both players dropping just one service game each in the first two sets, but Konta found an extra gear in the third to break the American's serve twice and provide home fans with a special moment in the third round.

All statistics via Wimbledon.