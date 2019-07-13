The Young Bucks Beat Cody, Dustin Rhodes at AEW Fight for the Fallen

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The Young Bucks beat Cody and Dustin Rhodes in a tag team match at All Elite Wrestling's Fight for the Fallen in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday.

While Cody and The Bucks are both members of The Elite, they were booked in a special attraction match against each other, and it fully took shape at Double or Nothing in May.

At that show, Cody faced his brother, Dustin, in a hard-hitting, emotional and bloody affair that saw Cody pick up the victory over his older sibling. While the rivalry between them was heated before Double or Nothing, it was clear they had earned each other's respect.

Knowing he had a match scheduled against The Young Bucks at Fight for the Fallen, Cody asked Dustin to be his partner, and the wrestler formerly known as Goldust obliged.

During their time together in WWE, Cody and Dustin enjoyed a great deal of success as a tag team. They held the WWE Tag Team Championship twice and put on some classic matches against the likes of The Shield and The Usos.

Saturday's match marked the first time they had teamed up in years, though, while The Young Bucks have been one of the most active, successful tag teams in the world for the past decade.

The Young Bucks entered Fight for the Fallen coming off a win, as they teamed with Kenny Omega to defeat Pentagon, Fenix and Laredo Kid in a six-man tag team match at Fyter Fest.

Cody faced Darby Allin at that show and fought him to a 20-minute time limit draw. Shawn Spears hit Cody in the head with a steel chair after the match and busted him open, but Cody recovered in time for Fight for the Fallen.

There weren't major stakes attached to Saturday's match, but since it was the final AEW event before All Out, both teams could have benefited from a big win.

The Young Bucks' experience edge in terms of teaming together worked to their advantage, and they seem to have a leg up on the rest of AEW's pairings as they try to become the inaugural AEW Tag Team champions.

