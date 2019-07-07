2019 NBA Rookies Drafted by the Wrong Team

2 of 4

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks took on the New Orleans Pelicans' worst contract (Solomon Hill) and gave up pick Nos. 8, 17 and 35 to move up to No. 4 and take De'Andre Hunter. Then, six picks later, they took another combo forward in Cam Reddish.

For Hunter, it's a massive haul for what FiveThirtyEight's CARMELO projection calls an "OK prospect." The numbers-only system forecasts minus-0.6 wins above replacement for Hunter in year one and 3.6 over the next seven seasons.

Hunter certainly could exceed those predictions, but there are a number of questions and concerns attached. And for a player who probably needs more time to develop than others, it would be nice not to have the pressure that comes from being on the other end of that trade package.

"Hunter struggles to create off the dribble," SB Nation's Ricky O'Donnell wrote. "His shot is accurate, but it takes him so long to get it off that he won't have as much gravity against faster NBA closeouts. While his defensive reputation is excellent, he didn't force many blocks and steals at Virginia. He's also one of the oldest prospects in the lottery at 21 years old."

When he's spacing off of Trae Young/John Collins pick-and-rolls, Hunter's slow release may allow defenses to key in on the primary action a bit longer. And his inability to attack closeouts off the dribble will hurt those sets too.

For Atlanta, the bright side may be essentially getting two cracks at finding a long-term answer at combo forward. The Hawks also drafted Reddish at No. 10. And while his numbers weren't as good in college, you can see the makings of a quick-release catch-and-shoot option who can create a little in a pinch.

But that might also put more pressure on Hunter. Competition can lead to improvement. And there's reason to believe Hunter and Reddish could eventually play together at the forward spots. But if the former develops more slowly than the latter, it would call that huge trade package into question.